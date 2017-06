ALLEN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an explosive device was found in a field.

Deputies responded Sunday morning at 11:15 when a person renting a field near Allen reported a suspicious item.

When deputies arrived on scene they found an improvised explosive device. The Fort Riley 744th EOD Bomb Squad was contacted and the device was rendered safe by the bomb squad.

The cause is still under investigation.