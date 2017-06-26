Family, friends and community gather to remember Justice Mitchell

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Family, friends and the community gathered at Shawnee Heights High School to remember Justice Mitchell, who was shot and killed early Monday morning.

Mayo Mitchell, Justice’s father, said he was a great son and will be truly missed. He said he is working with the Topeka Police Department to find out who killed his son.

“You know, we’re taking it hard right now,” Mitchell said. “Going through and helping the police department with the investigation, getting any leads that we can do to bring the perpetrator’s to justice in what they did to my son.”

Mitchell also said that Justice was a great friend, great person and one of the best people that he had ever met.

The shooting happened in West Topeka just after midnight. When police got to the scene, they found 18-year-old Justice who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. Police have been investigating in the parking lot of Church’s Chicken where it happened.

Justice was a May 2017 graduate from Shawnee Heights High School.