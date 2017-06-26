Firework regulations reminder for Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind Shawnee County residents about firework regulations, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Fireworks go on sale June 27 until July 5. They can only be sold between the hours of 8 a.m. to midnight.

They said discharge, explosion or use of any fireworks is prohibited except between June 27th to July 4th, between 8 a.m. and midnight.

Discharge, explosion or use of any fireworks within the Montara Subdivisions is prohibited except on July 1-3, between 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and July 4, between 8:00 a.m. and midnight.

Residents living in incorporated areas of Shawnee County should contact their local municipalities for provisions governing the use of fireworks.