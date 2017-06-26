Free HIV testing for National HIV Testing Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- National HIV Testing Day is June 27 and organizations across Kansas are taking part in the campaign. The organizations will provide free HIV testing. The free testing will happen at the following places on June 27:

Kansas City:

Healthy Living Project from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. The organization is located at 8650 W 95th Street Overland Park, KS.

Topeka:

Positive Connections from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will also be hosting a Health Fair from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Positive Connections is located at 2044 SW Filmore Street Topeka, KS.

Wichita:

Hunter Health Clinic at the New Jerusalem Mission from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It is located at 209 East Broadway Street, Newton KS

Positive Directions along with Walgreens are teaming up to provide testing at Walgreens. It is happening June 27-29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Walgreens is located at 803 North Broadway Street, Wichita, KS. Positive Directions will also be providing free rapid testing.

Sedgwick County Division of Health from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is located at 2716 West Central, Wichita KS