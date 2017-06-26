Kansas gas prices 10th lowest in U.S.A.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Good news for travelers ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Kansas has the 10th lowest gas prices in America right now.

According to AAA Kansas, the average gas prices in the state are 19 cents cheaper than the national average of $2.26.

They said eight out of 10 regularly reported Kansas cities saw price decreases in the past week, while prices in Hays and Manhattan rose by one cent per gallon. Garden City experienced the largest price decrease, falling 9 cents to $2.01. Wichita fell 4 cents in the past week to $1.98 and comes in as the 15th lowest metro area in America.

The highest prices in the state can be seen in Hill City, Hope and St. Francis at $2.30. The lowest prices reported in Gas and Iola at $1.87.

AAA Kansas said the Independence Day holiday is expected to break records for the number of travelers hitting the roadways.