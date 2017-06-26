Kansas House Democrat to step down this fall

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Democrat in the Kansas House plans to resign this fall and is citing family reasons for leaving the Legislature.

Rep. John Wilson of Lawrence announced Monday that he would step down. He is the father of two young sons and said serving as a lawmaker and campaigning for office forced him to take too much time away from his family and outside job.

He was first elected to the House in 2012 and is the ranking Democrat on its Health and Human Services Committee.

Wilson made his announcement the same day Rep. Jason Probst of Hutchinson took his oath of office. Probst was selected last week by fellow Democrats in his south-central Kansas district to replace the late Rep. Patsy Terrell. She died June 7.

 

