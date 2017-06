HAVENSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – A Pottawatomie County man was killed in an ATV crash over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Alex Blow, 49, of Havensville was westbound on Havensville Road around 6:41 Saturday evening on an ATV when it entered a ditch and struck a power pole.

Blow was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m.