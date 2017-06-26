Man dead after West Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a murder in West Topeka near 10th and SW Billard Ave. around 12:30 Monday morning.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a male in the 3000 block of SW 10th with life-threatening injuries consistent with having been shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by AMR where he later died. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Riggin (785) 368-9503, or Crime Stoppers (785) 234-0007.

UPDATE: Police got a call around 12:30am. They found a man suffering from life threatening injuries. They then took him to a hospital nearby — Jared Thompson (@JaredKSNT) June 26, 2017

Murder near SW 10th and SW Billiard Ave in Topeka. More info coming soon pic.twitter.com/HjU7lrNfUs — Jared Thompson (@JaredKSNT) June 26, 2017