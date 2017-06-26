Protestors speak out against Senate health care bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Protesters gathered outside the office of Senator Pat Roberts in Downtown Topeka on Monday to speak out against the Senate health care bill. Senate Republicans released their version of the American Health Care Act last week. The proposal includes cuts to Medicaid.

Opponents of the bill said that it will be a horrible step backwards for the country.

“We’re going to have people continue to use the emergency room as their physician’s office and the wait times are going to get even worse,” said protester Cindy Blackburn.

The Senate is expected to vote on the bill this week. Senate leaders can only lose two Republican votes and still pass the bill.

Protestors say they hope Roberts and other lawmakers listen to the Kansas people and vote against the bill.