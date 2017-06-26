Rounds of stormy weather for the new week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- We are waking up on this Monday morning in Northeast Kansas to some clouds and temperatures in the middle 50s to lower 60s. We could also see a few light showers into the early morning hours, so keep that in mind as you head out the door this morning.

A better chance of rain, and even some storms, comes tomorrow afternoon and evening. Even though scattered storm chances are in the forecast for all of northeast Kansas tomorrow, the threat of severe weather is on the low side. Regardless of the rain chances,

This is just the first of possible showers and thunderstorm chances heading into the new workweek. We have a decent chance of scattered showers and storms for your Monday as a cold front will be passing through allowing for high temperatures to once again only climb into the upper 70s with calm winds. Dew points will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s so we will still be on the dry, less humid side for at least a couple of more days.

We get a chance to dry out a bit on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies before our next chances roll back in late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Temperatures will also slowly rebound back up to to seasonal standards as we go into the middle part of the week. Our average high temperature for late June is 87 degrees. By Wednesday and Thursday, we’re expecting temps to be flirting with the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, along with the muggy, high humidity levels.

Models are showing that our best chances for rain and thunderstorms will be late Wednesday through early Friday as our next storm system pushes through. As of right now, the best chance for us to see some stronger to possible severe storms will be on Wednesday night with a high wind and hail threat. We are still a couple of days from this event so anything can change. This is something we’ll continue to track and watch.

We cool down a bit back to the middle 80s on Friday before going back up to near 90 next weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso