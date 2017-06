TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Commissioners in Shawnee County are giving the thumps up on a new project to make part of a walking and biking trail safer.

The County Counselor is working on a contract with an engineering company to renovate part of the trail along Southeast 45th Street near Lake Shawnee.

The project will re-align or reconfigure a steep slope in one section of the trail which caused a deadly bike accident ten years ago.

Work on the trail should begin this fall.