Topeka and Shawnee County leaders give thanks to AmeriCorps volunteers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Topeka and Shawnee County leaders give thanks to ten volunteers on Monday from the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps Team for their service to the community.

The team has been in Topeka since mid-April to work in 21 Neighborhood Improvement Associations. The team helped advance the City of Topeka’s most critical neighborhoods to a healthy status.

Topeka Mayor Larry Wolgast and representatives with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation were on for the event as well.

Skylar Sade, a volunteer, said the experience was very beneficial for her. Sade said, “I’ve learned so many hands on skills that I did not learn in college. So I feel like I have more of a balance in my life.”

AmeriCorps volunteers took part in recycling events, neighborhoods surveying and parks and recreation projects.