Topeka man admits to taking part in robbery, while wearing a monitoring device

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man admitted Monday that he took part in a robbery while he was wearing a monitoring device, said U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Christopher Allen Bush, 26, of Topeka, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting a commercial robbery. In his plea, Bush admitted he picked up co-defendant Marsoleno Devon Ryland, after Ryland robbed Casey’s General Store, at 600 S.E. Rice Road.

At the time of the robbery, Bush was wearing a monitoring device because he was on post-release supervision in a criminal case in state district court. Data from the GPS device verified that Bush picked up Ryland just south of Casey’s General Store and drove him to the 2300 block of S.E. Bellview, where police located the two men shortly after the robbery.

Bush’s sentencing is set for September 25th. He’s expected to be to 36 months in federal prison. Ryland is set for sentencing September 18th.