Washburn Tech students among most skilled in the county

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Four students at Washburn Institute of Technology are now among the most skilled in the county. The students competed at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference between June 19- 23 and took home two medals.

The trio of Kevin Williams and Paula Carvell, of Topeka, and Jonathon Kooser, of Ozawkie, won a gold medal in the community service competition, college division. Their project focused on Washburn Tech’s Recycled Rides program, which donates refurbished vehicles to people in need.

Joshua Wilhelm, of Holton, won a silver medal in the automotive service technology contest, high school division.

Clark Coco, dean of Washburn Tech, said they are proud of the students and instructors who spent countless hours training them. Coco said not only did Washburn Tech win the most medals of any college in Kansas, they placed 29 students in the top then of their respective contests and 32 students in the top 15.

Washburn Tech sent 40 students to this year’s national competition, which is known as the world’s largest showcase of skilled trades.