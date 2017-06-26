Westar Energy fan distribution on June 27

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- In need of a fan to survive the summer heat? Westar Energy is giving out fans to elderly and disabled people without access to air conditioning or other means of staying cool.

Westar is teaming up with the Salvation Army on June 27 for the fan distribution that is happening at the Dillard’s parking lot (west side) in Manhattan from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., located at 102 Manhattan Town Center.

There will be fan distributions at various locations throughout the month. Westar’s local gift of fans is part of a $60,000 fan contribution that equaled out to 4,600 fans. Quadrupling the number from last year, Westar says these fans are meant to help relieve some of the sweltering summer heat for elderly and disabled members of the community.

The Westar Energy In Motion trailer will also be on the scene and staffed by customer service specialists who will be providing account assistance, energy efficiency tips and water bottles.