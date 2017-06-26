Wheatfield Redevelopment project in the works

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A new entertainment and shopping area in the Capital City is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The Topeka City Council held a special meeting Monday night to approve a tax increment financing, or T.I.F., for the Wheatfield Redevelopment project. It is a 13-acre area near the corner of SW 29th St and Fairlawn.

The proposed development includes restaurants, stores, apartments and office spaces.

The council met Monday night to make sure the project, which has been in the works for some time, continues to move forward.

The T.I.F. would be used to pay for eligible redevelopment costs on a pay-as-you-go basis.