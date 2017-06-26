Wichita man used stolen identities to take out car loans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A Wichita man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges of using stolen identifies to take out car loans.

Reu Charles Chamberlain, 30, of Wichita pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud. In the plea, he admitted that he used a stolen identity at Eddy’s Chrysler Jeep Dodge in Wichita for a $48, 902 loan to buy a 2016 Dodge Challenger. At Midway Motors in Wichita, he used a stolen identity to qualify for a $44, 746 loan to buy a 2015 Dodge Challenger.

Sentencing is set for September 11. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count, a fine up to $250,000 and restitution.