1 killed, 1 injured in crash on US 75

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was killed and another was injured in a one vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Osage County.

Lt. Adam Winters with the Kansas Highway Patrol tells KSNT News a white Chevy Blazer was traveling north on U.S. Highway 75 when it blew a tire and went right of the highway causing, the vehicle to overturn.

The driver, an adult male, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened at 1:25 p.m. just south of the Shawnee County line.

Names will be released after family has been notified.

KSNT News will continue to update you both online and tonight on KSNT News at 5, 6 and 10.