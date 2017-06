TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With the murders of two teenagers, Sunday and Monday, the murder rate in Topeka is on a pace that could top last year’s number.

According to Topeka police, in the first half of 2017, there have been 14 incidents of homicide resulting in the deaths of 16 people.

That compares to 2016, when a total of 23 people were killed in 21 separate incidents.