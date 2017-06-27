Agency recalls TNT Red, White & Blue Smoke fireworks.

FLORENCE, Ala. (KSNT) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall today, June 27th, for the fireworks noting that the fireworks can explode unexpectedly after being lit, posing burn and injury hazards to consumers. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and contact America Promotional Events for a full refund. They can be reached at 800-243-1189 from 8a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday; or online at http://www.tntfireworks.com and click on Product Recall at the bottom right-hand corner of the page.

About 36,100 units were sold. The recalled fireworks are pyrotechnic devices that make smoke when lit. They were sold in a bag containing three canisters: one red, one blue and one white. Each colored smoke firework is a cardboard cylinder tube that measures about 1 inch in diameter and 5 inches long. The TNT logo, “Red, White & Blue Smoke” and UPC number 027736036561 appear on the packaging.

American Promotional Events has received three incident reports, resulting in three people suffering burn injuries. No property damage has been reported. The fireworks were sold at Albertsons, Kroger, Meijer, Target, Wal-Mart and other retailers in Illinois, Ohio, Vermont and Wisconsin from May 2017 through June 2017 about $5.