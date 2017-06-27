Big changes coming to K-State’s campus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- By August, Kansas State University will have added or renovated more than one million square feet of space in just five years.

This is all part of the University’s plan to be among the Top 50 Public Research University’s by 2025. The University’s Student Union will be getting collaborative student lounges and more dining options.

Seaton Hall is adding design labs and an outdoor teaching amphitheater for students. Also, the Bill Snyder Stadium is making sound system improvements.

“All of the renovations and expansions give the students more space where they can get together and to collaborate. It provides additional space for faculty and student inter-collaboration,” said Diana Hutchinson, Director of Campus Planning at K-State.

The University is also renovating Trotter Hall. The building is adding anatomy labs, micro-anatomy labs and student study space.

K-State’s Office Park is also expanding. It is expected to attract corporate partners who want to work with K-State faculty and students.