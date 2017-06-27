Boil water advisory canceled for Lakeside Village Improvement District in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has withdrawn  a boil water advisory for the public water supply Lakeside Village Improvement District in Jefferson County.

The advisory was issued by KDHE because of a loss of pressure. KDHE says failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

The advisory took effect on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

KDHE said laboratory testing samples collected from the Lakeside Village Improvement District indicates no evidence of contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination have been deemed resolved by KDHE officials.

