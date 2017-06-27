Foggy start, more storm chances ahead

We’re tracking a fairly active weather pattern (again) for the second half of the work week. But, before Wednesday and Thursday get here – we’ll enjoy more sunshine and warmer weather. Despite a foggy start to the day, ‘mostly sunny’ skies will prevail with high temperatures pushing into the lower/middle 80s this afternoon. While these temperatures are warmer than the past several days, they’re still ‘below average’ for this time of the year. Keep in mind, our average high temperature sits at 87° as we inch closer to July.

Clouds will build into our neck of the woods tomorrow – out ahead of countless chances for rain. Severe weather is possible tomorrow too – mainly throughout the afternoon/evening hours. As it stands right now, the primary severe weather threats look to be large hail and high winds. It’s still a tad too early to pinpoint specific timing and storm intensity, but we’ll iron our the hour-by-hour details by tomorrow. As is almost always the case this time of the year, so much can change in a convective-driven forecast. We want to provide you with the latest, most up-to-date weather information too. All of the ingredients look to be in place for widespread severe weather on Thursday afternoon/evening. And honestly, it’s the day we’re watching VERY CLOSELY because if nothing were to change between now and then – tornadoes would be likely, especially across our western counties. We’re keeping our eyes on the skies with a couple severe weather days ahead and you should too!

We’ll dry things out and completely clear things out by Friday. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine to dominate the forecast heading into ‘Fourth of July’ Weekend. We’re looking at highs in the middle/upper 80s with relatively moderate levels of humidity too. In other words, a pretty classic late June/early July forecast in Northeast Kansas. Longer range computer models try to dampen the holiday fun, though. It still looks like some scattered showers and storms on Sunday and Monday – with a couple possible next Tuesday (Independence Day) too. We’re still some 5-7+ days away from those forecasts though and we’ll continue tweaking the extended forecast between now and then. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as tomorrow’s weather-maker slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert