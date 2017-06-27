Harvesters looking for volunteers for July food drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Harvesters is looking for volunteers to collect food donations in neighborhoods in and around Topeka for the 5th Annual Our Community CAN Neighborhood Food Drive.

Volunteers are needed to adopt a neighborhood or individual blocks in a neighborhood, drop off bags, provided by Harvesters, at neighbor’s doors and then pick up donated, non-perishable food and take it to one of several drop-off sites on Saturday July 22.

Volunteers can be individuals, families, students who need community service hours or church, youth or scout groups who want to help feed hungry people in the community. Volunteers will also receive a Buy-One-Get-One coupon for Schlitterbahn Waterpark tickets and will automatically be entered in a raffle for additional prizes from Schlitterbahn and other Harvesters’ partners.

If you are interested, click here to sign up.

Volunteers need to pick up bags from Harvesters and deliver them no later than Thursday, July 20. Food donations will be collected at Harvesters, 215 SE Quincy, Topeka, KS, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday evening and Saturday by appointment.