Hoyt, Wesemann hope to bring recent success at K-State to UMKC

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – From Wildcats to ‘Roos.

A new era has started for UMKC Women’s basketball as two former wildcats hope to bring the success they had in Manhattan, to Kansas City

“It’s been a fun ride so far and I’m really excited for where we’re headed.”

New UMKC Women’s basketball coach Jacie Hoyt has a tall task ahead, turning around a program that hasn’t eclipsed more than 11 wins in a season since 2012.

With that being said, she’s no stranger to changing the culture of a program.

“When we got to K-State, the program wasn’t in the best state,” Hoyt said. We were able to turn that around very quickly in 3 very short years.”

Hoyt now sports a new hat as well as a new uniform, a decision that was not easy to make.

“I was in a great situation at K-State, loved the people that I worked with,” Hoyt said. “I always knew that it would take a lot for me to leave.”

As a position opened up in nearby UMKC, Hoyt had to take advantage of the opportunity.”

“That’s exactly what I got here at UMKC,” Hoyt said. “A special group of people, a school that I can be successful at, and just the opportunity to lead my own group of kids was something I couldn’t turn down.”

Hoyt’s not the only one stepping into new shoes. She decided to bring along a big contributor of K-state’s recent success. In June, Kindred Wesemann announced that she will be on Hoyt’s staff as an assistant coach.

“Kindred was such a glue player for us at K-State,” Hoyt said. “She was literally the coach on the floor for us.”

Now Wesemann will be the coach on the sidelines, working alongside Hoyt to find success

“It couldn’t have worked out any better,” Wesemann said “I love getting to see the other side of things because I’ve always wanted to coach.”

Wesemann couldn’t have picked a better person to be learning from.

“She’s fiery, she’s really competitive,” Wesemann said. “I think that’s the thing that helped us build a strong relationship, because we’re both very similar.”

In that sense, they hope that fire, will result in wins for years to come.