Jackson County man taken to hospital after wreck near Mayetta

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a crash in Jackson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 1997 Ford F350 was westbound on 162nd Road at U.S. Highway 75 around 11:19 Monday morning. A 2011 Nissan Altima was southbound on U.S. 75 when the Ford failed to yield to the Nissan, causing it to strike the F350 on the passenger side.

According to KHP, the driver of the Ford was identified as Lester R. Crawshaw, 69, of Mayetta who did not receive any injuries from the crash.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as Byron K. Wakoke, 52, of Willis, Kansas, who was taken by family members in a private vehicle to an unknown hospital with injuries.

Both Crawshaw and Wakoke were wearing seat belts according to KHP.