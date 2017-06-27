K-State adds, renovates 1 million square feet on campus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — By August 2017, Kansas State University will have added or renovated more than a million square feet of space in just 5 years.

This is all a part of the university’s plan to be in the top 50 for-public research universities by 2025. The University’s Student Union will be getting collaborative student lounges and more dining options. Seaton Hall is adding design labs and an outdoor teaching amphitheater for students. Also, the Bill Snyder Stadium is making sound system improvements for an increased fan experience.

The University is also renovating Trotter Hall. The building is adding anatomy labs, micro-anatomy labs and student study space. Plus, K-State’s Office Park is moving to phase 2 for its project. It’s expected to attract corporate partners who want to work with the university and it’s faculty and students.