Kansas Governor announces resignation of Secretary of Commerce

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback announced Tuesday that Secretary of the Kansas Department of Commerce will resign after less than two years on the job.

Brownback said Antonio Soave is returning to the private sector to pursue business opportunities. Soave has served as Commerce Secretary since November 2015.

Brownback said Soave added great vision to the Department of Commerce.

“He brought enthusiasm for entrepreneurship and experience working with businesses in a wide range of industries. We wish him well in his new endeavors.”

Soave said it has been an honor to serve the state of Kansas in this capacity.

“We have been able to move Kansas forward through our extensive marketing and business-to-business efforts whereby the Kansas Department of Commerce has been able to serve as an effective conduit, convener and connector of people and companies. I am most grateful for the opportunity to help advance the Kansas economy.”

Nick Jordan, former Secretary of the Kansas Department of Revenue and current head of the Governor’s Economic Advisory Council, will serve as interim secretary. Brownback’s office said the search for a permanent hire will begin immediately.