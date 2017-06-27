Kansas man charged with fatally shooting bar security guard

EUDORA, Kan. (AP) — A 36-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a security guard outside a northeast Kansas bar after a fight.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Danny Queen, of Eudora, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Bo Matthew Hopson and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Queen appeared via video feed from the jail, and his bond was set at $1 million.

Eudora Police Chief Bill Edwards said the shooting happened early Saturday at the D-Dubs Bar after another bar employee asked Queen to leave. Queen’s birthday had been Friday. Edwards said Queen then got into a fight with someone outside the bar and shot Hopson when he went to check on the situation.

Queen was restrained after his gun jammed. Hopson died Sunday during surgery.