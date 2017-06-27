Local senior service center looking forward to the next year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Jayhawk Area of Aging held a public hearing Tuesday to review proposed services to be funded over the next fiscal year.

The services will be funded under the Older Americans Act from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration.

Some of the services included are home delivered meals, caregiver services and transportation.

“Transportation has always been a priority in our communities in order to afford people to access services in their community,” said JAAA Executive Director Jocelyn Lyons.

State funds are also provided for the agency through the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability services.

The agency is responsible for monitoring and assessing the needs of the elderly in Douglas, Jefferson and Shawnee counties.