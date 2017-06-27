Topeka man arrested after early morning apartment fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was arrested Tuesday after an early morning apartment fire near downtown Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire located at 1301 SW Harrison Street just after 12:30 a.m. When crews arrived they could see light smoke coming from an apartment complex. TFD said quick actions by those inside the complex led to the fire being put out quickly and kept it from spreading.

According to officials, one person was treated and released for minor injuries as a result of the fire.

An investigation into the fire indicated the fire started on the exterior deck/walkway of the apartment complex outside of apartment A21. The cause of the fire has been classified as arson.

With the help of the Topeka Police Department, investigators were able to identify a suspect. William Dean Foster, 37, of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County jail for aggravated arson. According to his booking report, Foster was a resident at the apartment where the fire took place.

The fire caused an estimated $4,700 in damages.

Any individuals with information about the circumstances of this fire are being asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007 or Toll Free at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).