Manhattan releases rules and regulations for fireworks in the city

Related Coverage Firework regulations reminder for Shawnee County

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan Fire Department said they would like to remind people in the city to use fireworks responsibly and enjoy a safe Fourth of July holiday.

The City of Manhattan’s basic firework regulations are as follows:

Discharge is allowed from 8 a.m. to midnight July 1 through July 4

Sales are allowed from noon July 1 through midnight July 4

It is unlawful to discharge fireworks in streets, alleys, parks or on public property.

It is unlawful to throw or shoot fireworks in the direction of people or vehicles.

It is unlawful to ignite aerial luminaries, sometimes called sky lanterns or floating lanterns.

The Manhattan Fire Department said each year, thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using fireworks. Hospital emergency rooms nationwide saw an estimated 10,500 people for firework related injuries in 2014. MFD said sparklers alone account for more than one-quarter of emergency room fireworks injuries.

Some firework safety tips from MFD include:

Fireworks should only be discarded under adult supervision.

Always read the fireworks label for proper firing instructions.

Use fireworks only in a clear area away from houses, buildings, and dry grass.

Fireworks should not be ignited in glass or metal containers.

Never hold fireworks in your hand when lighting.

Keep observers at a safe distance.

Have a bucket of water, garden hose, or fire extinguisher available in the immediate area.

City ordinances with full details concerning fireworks are available on the City’s website, http://cityofmhk.com/fireworks.