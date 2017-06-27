Midwest Health to receive award for support of aquatic center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Midwest Health is receiving a national award for support of a new aquatic center in southwest Topeka.

Midwest Health has received the National Association of County Parks and Recreations Officials’ Outstanding Contributor award for its $1 million gift to the center.

The award will be formally presented to Midwest Health on June 28 at 11 a.m. at the Midwest Health Aquatic Center located near 21st and SW Urish Road. Bill Maasen, NACPRO President, will be in Topeka to present the award.

The $9.25 million aquatic center opened in August 2016 and is the second-largest project ever completed by Shawnee County Parks and Recreation. It features a first-of-its-kind bow-tie wave pool and a 30-foot high slide tower that ranks among the top 10 to 15 percent of municipal waterslides in the country. It also features the area’s first zip line, a climbing wall and a leisure pool with a children’s play tower, basketball goals and a vortex pool.