New assistant principal announced for Manhattan High School

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 announced Tuesday they have named Janelle Boden as the new assistant principal for Manhattan High School.

Boden recently worked as the K-12 administrator for USD 383 113 in Wetmore since 2012. She has also worked as a special education teacher in Holton and has a B.S. in K-12 Physical Education from Emporia State University. She also has a M.A. in Interrelated Special Education and a M.A. in Building/District Level Leadership from Washburn University.

Boden said she has always enjoyed and appreciated the family like atmosphere of Manhattan.

“I look forward to becoming a part of the Manhattan High School family and the community in general,” said Boden.

Manhattan High School Principal Greg Hoyt said he is extremely excited to have Boden join the administrative team.

“Janelle brings a wealth of administrative experience to Manhattan High, and through her prior work is well positioned to assume leadership over student activities, as well as serving our special needs students, their parents, and the staff members that serve these families.”

Boden will begin her new position on August 1, 2017. She replaces Marvin Rupe.