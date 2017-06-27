Sentencing of ‘Baby Doe’ mom delayed until July 12

FILE - In a Monday, June 5, 2017 file photo, Rachelle Bond testifies in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. The former boyfriend of Bond, Michael McCarthy, is charged with killing her 2-year-old daughter, Bella Bond, who for a while was known as Baby Doe. Bond is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Her former boyfriend Michael McCarthy was convicted Monday of murder in the 2015 killing of Bella Bond. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on a Boston Harbor island is expected to remain behind bars for two more weeks.

Rachelle Bond was to be sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in February to being an accessory after the fact in the death of her daughter, Bella Bond. Instead, the judge reset the date for July 12 because no beds were available for Bond at inpatient substance abuse treatment facilities.

The judge also said no one objected to the prosecution’s request that Bond be sentenced to time served and probation.

Bond and her ex-boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, were arrested in September 2015 in Bella’s killing that year.

McCarthy was convicted Monday of second-degree murder and faces sentencing Wednesday.

