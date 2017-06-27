Spreading awareness about HIV testing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than one million people in the U.S. are living with HIV. Nearly 30 years after its discovery, the education of the virus still lives on.

Tuesday was National HIV Testing Day. The campaign encourages all adults to get tested and know their status.

In the Capital City, Positive Connections in Topeka offered free rapid HIV testing.

Health experts say getting tested is the first step to taking control of your health and the disease.

“It’s not something you asked for. It’s not something that you want. But sometimes it happens and so we would like to take away the stigma that’s associated with it,” said Positive Connections Executive Director Debbie Guilbault.

If you have HIV, getting the medical care and taking prescribed medication regularly to help you live a longer life and lowers the chance of passing it to others.