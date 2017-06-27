Topeka Fire Department inspecting firework stands in Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- With Independence Day around the corner, the Topeka Fire Department is inspecting firework stands around the Capital City.

Owners from each of the 36 stands in Topeka waited for inspectors to give them the all-clear. Once they did, they were open for business on Tuesday.

Inspectors look for proper signage and storage. They also make sure stands are not selling illegal fireworks like bottle rockets or metal sparklers.

Topeka Fire Marshal Mike Martin said they want to make sure celebrations do not turn tragic during the holiday.

“Getting out here, meeting with the business owners, making sure everything is safe; we’re trying to prevent those accidents from happening, so that we don’t have a problem that we have to respond to,” said Martin.

To stay safe this Independence Day, Martin suggests staying away from homemade fireworks. He said only rely on good products from reputable stands.