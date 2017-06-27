Topeka man booked into jail for incident where man and dog were shot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 61-year-old Topeka man was booked into the Shawnee County jail following an incident where a man and dog was shot.

The Topeka Police Department said the person of interest they were looking for, Dennis Dean Neff, turned himself in at the Law Enforcement Center Monday.

According to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, Neff was booked into jail Monday morning on charges of cruelty to animals, criminal discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, and criminal damage to property.

On Wednesday, June 21, Topeka police responded to the 4700 block of South Topeka Boulevard where they found a man suffering from a gunshot injury that was non-life threatening. The victim was treated on scene. The victim’s dog was also struck by a projectile, according to police. The dog was expected to make a full recovery as well.

The victim’s name has not been released. Police tell KSNT News the shooting stemmed from a dispute between known parties.

If you have any information relating to this crime; please call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.