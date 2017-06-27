Union Pacific cleans up debris near neighborhood railroad

Related Coverage Topekans demand cleanup from Union Pacific

TOPEKA, Kan.- (KSNT)- A Capital City eyesore is finally looking better after people in North Topeka demanded change.

Debris and trash lined a railroad in their neighborhood near NW Tyler Street & NW Morse Street for nearly five years. A concerned viewer reached out to KSNT News about the problem in early June.

City councilwoman Sandra Clear said, “It’s trash!” and people living nearby said they wanted it gone.

We contacted Union Pacific and on Tuesday, the company came out to clean up the area.

Topeka resident Jamahl Fitzgerald lives near the tracks and said he is thankful they have finally cleaned it up.

THEN VS NOW: Tonight @10 how @KSNTNews and the Topeka community came together to demand cleanup at this railroad track. pic.twitter.com/iqudap4LhD — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) June 27, 2017