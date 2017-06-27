Woman has unique perspective on fireworks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fireworks and Independence Day go hand in hand and for more than a decade one woman has been making sure the celebration goes on.

For Jennie Watson, longtime Jake’s Fireworks employee, it’s the busiest time of the year.

“A marathon, you know, it’s not a sprint,” said Watson.

Watson runs Jake’s fireworks shop in northwest Topeka.

It’s her 15th season selling fireworks and although the days are long, she said her co-workers and customers are what keep her coming back.

“It’s just kind of nice to all come back together once a year, catch up on how everyone has been doing, changes that have happened in people’s lives,” she said.

When it comes to fireworks, she sells them all.

“I can’t even tell you how many. Quantity wise, we definitely have the largest variety, probably here in Topeka,” Watson said.

Although fireworks are meant to be fun she said she urges people about the importance of using them safely.

“You never want to light anything in your hand, you always want to make sure the people that are lighting the fireworks are old enough and capable enough of doing it safely. Keeping the spectators back, it’s just important to follow the safety labels,” she said.

For Watson it’s 15 years down and who knows how many left to go.