Amber Alert issued for missing children

HAYS, Kan. (KSNT) – The KBI is looking for a man who used force to take two children in north central Kansas.

The KBI issued the alert just after 4:30am. The KBI says 33 year old Bryce Jay McDowell used force to take Cadenn and Mason McDowell from their mother in Ellis County, north of Hays. The suspect ran the victim’s car off the road and forcefully removed the two children.

Cadenn is reportedly wearing “Cars” pajamas and Mason is wearing “Mickey Mouse” pajamas. The children were taken in a red 2008 Chevy Pickup bearing Ks tag: 120GZV. The truck has black wheels and a black push bumper.

Their direction of travel is unknown. If you have any information, please call the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KS-CRIME or your local law enforcement agency.