Amber Alert issued for missing children

By Published: Updated:

HAYS, Kan. (KSNT) – The KBI is looking for a man who used force to take two children in north central Kansas.

The KBI issued the alert just after 4:30am. The KBI says 33 year old Bryce Jay McDowell used force to take Cadenn and Mason McDowell from their mother in Ellis County, north of Hays.  The suspect ran the victim’s car off the road and forcefully removed the two children.

Cadenn is reportedly wearing “Cars” pajamas and Mason is wearing “Mickey Mouse” pajamas. The children were taken in a red 2008 Chevy Pickup bearing Ks tag: 120GZV. The truck has black wheels and a black push bumper.

Their direction of travel is unknown. If you have any information, please call the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KS-CRIME or your local law enforcement agency.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s