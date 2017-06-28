Man being sought in connection with 2015 east Topeka murder

Related Coverage Man dies from Monday night east Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 24-year-old Topeka man is being sought by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Service for a 2015 east Topeka murder.

Fernando Diaz is wanted on charges of murder in the second degree and for a probation violation for aggravated assault with a law enforcement officer, fleeing and attempting to elude, police road block and interference with a law enforcement officer, and obstruct felony warrant service or execution.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports Diaz weighs 144 pounds and stands 5’6.” He is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be driving a newer model black Chevy Silverado with tinted windows and rims.

He is being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Galvan in July 2015 in the 500 block of SE Gray. According to police, Diaz got into a dispute with the victim before the shooting.

The United States Marshals Service is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

If you know where Diaz is, call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or if you live outside Shawnee County call 1-800 KS CRIME.