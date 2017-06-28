City’s top cop releases video responding to murders in Topeka

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The city’s averaging a violent killing every 11 days, and the interim police chief is telling people not to be anxious.

“We want to reassure you that you are OK,” Kris Kramer said in a video released by the city. “Topeka’s still a safe place to live and raise your family … TPD is working hard to assure the trend of violence does not continue.”

In all 16 murders this year, police said the victims knew their attackers, Kramer said, and the general public is not at risk.

KSNT News has asked to interview police leaders, to ask them exactly what they’re doing to keep the city safe, but our requests have been declined.

The police chief’s entire statement can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JHq1iUmxqw.

