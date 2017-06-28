ESU football renovates locker room, prepares for 2017 season

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Recent success for the Emporia State football team has led to a newly renovated locker room ahead of the 2017 season.

The Hornets have spent the off-season installing new lockers, carpets, wallpaper, safes, name plates, and phone jacks.

“It’s an arms race in the MIAA,” said ESU head coach Garin Higgins. “It’s bigger now than I’ve ever seen it and we’ve got to get in that race. Players they want to see something nice, they want to see something shiny & new. Getting this locker room, to me, has been the biggest improvement that we’ve made since I’ve been here in my 10 years. It’s got a phone jack, that’s probably the best thing going for them. They were probably more excited about that than just the general locker itself. Our players recognize change. they recognize progress and you’ve got to have progress in this day and age.”

Emporia State begins the 2017 season on Thursday August 31 at the defending national champions, Northwest Missouri State.