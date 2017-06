TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local band will be playing at Topeka’s TopCity Music Fest later this month.

Oceanside Hotels from Topeka will play at the music festival on June 30 at 6:00 p.m. in downtown Topeka along with FM Pilots, from Tulsa, Oklahoma and Hannah Wolff, from Topeka.

The music festival is free and open to everyone, of any age.

The event will be held on Jackson Street, directly adjacent to the capitol. It will feature food trucks and beer gardens.