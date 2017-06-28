New store sells hemp products, legally

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new store is open in Topeka and it’s the first of it’s kind in the capital city.

The store is called CBD and they offer a variety of hemp products that contain CBD.

The CEO and founder of CBD American Shaman said, “Hemp is a great source of CBD and guess what, it’s legal.”

CBD oil is made from hemp and Sander said it can help with anxiety, seizures, epilepsy and more, however the FDA hasn’t approved it.

“They’re not FDA approved because there’s no way to get FDA approval,” he said.

He said that’s because the FDA isn’t approving products made from hemp.

He also said it’s still legal to sell and it’s not marijuana.

“If you’re hoping to get high, don’t come,” said Sanders.

Sanders said there was a recent incident at a store in Mission, Kansas.

“A detective tested it and of course it had trace amounts of THC,” he said. “We do that because that’s how it comes form the plant.”

He said after the raid, they removed all traces of THC from their products in Kansas.

Jason Todack, the man who owns the Topeka store said the product has truly changed his life.

“I looked at it like this, if it helped me that much and it helped my friends out as much as it did and family members, why can’t it help everybody out,” he said.

Todack said the biggest challenge he’s faced so far, is helping people understand what CBD is.