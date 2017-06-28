Perez, Moustakas homer to lift Royals over Tigers

Published:
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

DETROIT (AP) – Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas hit consecutive homers during a four-run fourth inning, and the Kansas City Royals went on to beat the Detroit Tigers 8-2 on Wednesday night.

Ian Kennedy (2-6) allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings for the Royals, earning his second victory in three starts. He gave up solo homers to Miguel Cabrera and Alex Avila, but only after Kansas City had jumped to a 5-0 lead.

Daniel Norris (4-6) permitted five runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings. Six of those hits came in the fourth.

The Royals snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 16-8 in June.

