Police looking for suspect involved in robbery to local business

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officers with the Topeka Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in a robbery Wednesday morning.

Police said officers responded to Grandpa Rich’s Pork at 724 SW Gage at 10:30 a.m. in west Topeka near Gage Park in reference to a possible robbery.

Employees tell police a white male, mid thirties, wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts entered the business, indicated he had a weapon and demanded money.

Police report the suspect left on foot east from the business.

Anyone with information are asked to call detectives at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.