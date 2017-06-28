Report: Kansas divorce rate drops to record low

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The state of Kansas says its divorce rate has dropped to the lowest levels since it began keeping yearly records in 1966.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says last year’s divorce rate fell to 2.6 per 1,000 persons. There were 7,198 divorces statewide in 2016.

The department says that for much of the 1970s and 1980s, the divorce rate was above 5 per every 1,000 population.

The department offered no explanation for last year’s decline.

