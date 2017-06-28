School approves clay target shooting as sport

FLUSH, Kan. (KSNT) — Rock Creek Junior High and High School was approved by the Board of Educatoin to have students participate in clay target shooting as a sport. Students will be practicing at a virtual shooting range taking aim at clay targets near Manhattan.

Rock Creek will compete against other schools in the Kansas State High School Clay Target League. Each student will have to take a safety course before participating, though no injuries have been recorded in the league’s history.

It’s also the fastest growing high school sport in America.

There’s no cost to the school, which means students must drive themselves to the shooting range for practice and competitions. The Rock Creek Jr/Sr High Mustangs will start competing in the spring of 2018.